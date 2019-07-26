Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Bancolombia S A (CIB) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $5.94 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,993 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 182,502 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 4,344 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.29% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Inc Ca has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Mgmt has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aldebaran Financial reported 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 339,000 shares. Central National Bank & owns 85,746 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 43,228 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rockshelter Mngmt Limited accumulated 225,655 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.27% or 13,600 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has 60,025 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Collecting More Income From Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return From A Great Franchise, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.43M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,280 shares to 119,694 shares, valued at $21.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 178,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).