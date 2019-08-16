Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Its Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $3.67 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake by $658,296

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 83,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 521,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 438,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 6.41 million shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 3.46 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 24,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 961,704 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 165,478 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 11,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 785,232 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,000 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 14,900 shares. 197,131 are held by Hsbc Plc. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 39,512 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 38,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 58 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 2.19M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 301,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,080 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl has 6,740 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Finance In stated it has 0.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Asset Management Limited owns 80,854 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 69,392 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 5,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vigilant Management Limited Company invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,428 were accumulated by Synovus. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 12,610 shares. 5.41M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.26 million shares. 11,589 are held by Indiana & Invest. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 31,621 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.