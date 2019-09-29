Altrinsic Global Advisors Maintains Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stake by $27.29 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 18.43M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.91M, up from 14.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 723,256 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 385,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.17M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 413,288 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $605.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 548,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 228,143 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 20,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 13,925 are owned by Prelude Ltd Company. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 343,259 are owned by Stephens Ar. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 782,186 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 10,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 118,391 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 44,607 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Morgan Stanley has 3.52M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 19,194 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.82% or 801,504 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 49,063 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 282,442 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company reported 76,805 shares stake. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,236 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.46% or 109,887 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Orrstown Inc owns 1,554 shares. 388,604 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.51% or 13,201 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,307 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co stated it has 1.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.48% or 1.19 million shares. 2,173 were accumulated by Bartlett Ltd Liability. Vigilant Management Lc owns 2,456 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,657 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $67.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.31M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).