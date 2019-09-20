Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position as Share Value Declined; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, American Century Companies Trimmed by $47.93 Million Its Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 19,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 613,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.98 million, down from 633,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 269,829 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 290,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 555,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.98M, down from 845,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 555,192 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 30,346 shares to 607,647 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forty Seven Inc by 118,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.23 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.