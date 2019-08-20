Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $9.64 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Increases Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 869.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 109,837 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 5.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8,320 shares to 7,503 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 92,194 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 35,853 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 50,887 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 122,503 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 959,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.28M were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 384 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 394,181 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 2.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 25,479 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 41,800 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts tops EBITDA expectations – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Growth Properties A Far Better Casino Bet Than Wynn Resorts, Due To Macau Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Notable energy-focused PE firm in Houston launches new venture arm with former Schlumberger execs – Houston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Ltd reported 17,117 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1.1% or 35,889 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,270 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.78% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability has invested 3.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 39,111 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 42,159 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.64% or 88,683 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Tru accumulated 10,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wedge Capital L LP Nc accumulated 0.06% or 123,179 shares.