Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Valuation Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 586,777 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 5.68M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 480 were accumulated by Bamco New York. North American owns 47,605 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. First American Bankshares invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 603,609 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 266,016 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Blair William Il invested in 0.13% or 163,976 shares. C Ww Wide Group Inc Hldg A S holds 19,900 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 706,470 shares. Amer National Ins Tx owns 65,105 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Asset Strategies Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 651,689 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com owns 70,053 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.24% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 31,835 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 301,634 shares to 494,080 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 290,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,645 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio. 20,200 were reported by Gam Ag. Iberiabank holds 0.07% or 14,612 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.78 million shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,570 are held by Old National Bancorp In. Fiera Cap Corp reported 12,879 shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 50,437 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 35,240 shares. Addenda stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,227 are held by Johnson. Oarsman Capital reported 20,780 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 22,273 shares. Cannell Peter B Company holds 151,575 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.