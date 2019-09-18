Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $10.50 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 68,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 129,585 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.97 million, up from 61,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.79. About 640,083 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 28,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 136,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87M, up from 108,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $235.17. About 1.15M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 41,864 shares to 77,830 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 31,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,781 shares, and cut its stake in Conformis Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Korea Inv Corp, Korea-based fund reported 289,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,645 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 12,987 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 3,017 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.60M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 59,887 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has 3,727 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 20,661 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 9,974 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,160 shares to 747,486 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 31,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,781 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). & Company has 10,070 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,532 shares. Factory Mutual Ins owns 70,100 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 1,464 shares. Bokf Na has 5,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As holds 4.33% or 115,126 shares in its portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 0.58% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 295,954 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 20,670 shares. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 1,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,909 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 461 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hudson Bay LP invested in 7,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.