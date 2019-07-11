Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Earnest Partners Has Increased Its Monolithic Power (MPWR) Position

Earnest Partners Llc increased Monolithic Power (MPWR) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 12,308 shares as Monolithic Power (MPWR)’s stock declined 3.81%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 819,807 shares with $111.08M value, up from 807,499 last quarter. Monolithic Power now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 303,345 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 64.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 347,173 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 888,981 shares with $42.41M value, up from 541,808 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 187,849 shares to 684,264 valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Limited stake by 29,276 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11.16M shares. 36,090 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. 107,907 were reported by Jp Marvel Investment Advsr. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability holds 25,754 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd holds 56,916 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 30,900 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co. Balyasny Asset Management reported 336,465 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 7,528 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv invested in 2,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 11,752 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Co De stated it has 20,930 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.17% or 552,674 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.01% or 115,009 shares. Secor Cap LP stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tortoise Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 33 shares. Crosslink Cap has 58,590 shares. Art Advsr Llc has 0.09% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 10,780 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 25,786 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.21% or 50,790 shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 840,654 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 2,926 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 73,400 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 138,391 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Frontier Management Ltd Liability reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Among 4 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 4.