Altrinsic Global Advisors Holds Stake in Netease (NTES); Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Position in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr (NVS) by $20.45 Million as Valuation Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,253 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 372,558 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr (NVS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 213,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.82M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.07M, up from 7.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.06 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COMPANY BOARD WAS NOT AWARE OF CONTRACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,286 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

