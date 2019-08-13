Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Upped Position in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) by $328,500 as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Graham Capital Management Lp

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1.16M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 68,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sangamo Therapeutics finance chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.: Upcoming News And Q2 Results Will Send The Stock Soaring – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sangamo Therapeutics Lost 22.9% of Its Value in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 12,608 shares. Blackrock reported 8.33 million shares stake. Parametric Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 64,672 were reported by Amer Gru Inc. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 130,913 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stanley has 27,059 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 698,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 916,153 are owned by Alexandria Capital Ltd Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.44M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 58,145 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 530,968 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32M shares, valued at $67.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 2.94% or 144,070 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 137,878 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 14.24 million shares or 6.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Sarl has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 74,000 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. First Financial In has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 1.43M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 33.59M shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North American invested in 148,217 shares. Gm Advisory Group has 30,828 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,879 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability owns 104,995 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr holds 716,250 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio.