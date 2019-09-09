Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Upped Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Stock Price Rose; New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 610,077 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 108,085 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 93,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.20 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 68,782 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 16,551 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 12,288 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 390,447 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Menta Cap reported 27,016 shares. Private Management Gp has invested 1.44% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). International Incorporated holds 53,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 42,657 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 185 shares. Principal Grp has 4.85 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 73,915 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 76,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd invested in 0.07% or 909,226 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 38,810 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hilton Limited Liability Com reported 15 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.28% or 730,430 shares. Artemis Management Llp holds 61,760 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Choate Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,769 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,305 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 7,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 17,587 shares. 1,904 were reported by Greenleaf. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs accumulated 690 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 68,974 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $29.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,907 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

