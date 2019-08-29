Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Kylin Management Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32 million, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $172.34. About 9.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 9.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 309,216 shares to 23.89M shares, valued at $82.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,993 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

