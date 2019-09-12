Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $37.41 Million; Shares Rose; Qualys (QLYS) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 385,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.17M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 6.02M shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 452,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.45M, down from 457,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 264,203 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 52.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 43,234 shares to 241,102 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 68,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Gsa Llp owns 0.13% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 13,192 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 29,009 shares. First Advsrs LP has 207,155 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 27,988 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 14,657 shares in its portfolio. 2,085 are owned by Captrust. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 692,106 shares stake. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,635 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 26,300 shares. 868,242 are held by Invesco. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 166,813 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 11,534 shares.

