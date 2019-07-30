Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Share Price Declined; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $185.48 Million as Shares Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 3.11 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,085 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 93,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $239.92. About 497,932 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares to 26.38M shares, valued at $342.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru Com owns 2,561 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 70,946 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,593 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Gru reported 217,851 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 529,906 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hightower Limited Liability has 15,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 42 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 218,839 shares. Nordea Inv holds 250,514 shares. Paloma Prtn Management invested in 0.05% or 19,581 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.12M shares or 1.93% of the stock.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.94 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 0.11% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Srb accumulated 2,216 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd holds 179,658 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 384 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 1,336 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Communication has 70,100 shares. Art Advsr Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,280 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 3,236 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1,164 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 4.22 million shares or 1.05% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com owns 1,244 shares. Acg Wealth has 12,808 shares. Arrow stated it has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsrs has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 29,276 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $221.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.