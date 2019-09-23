Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 40 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 34 sold and reduced stock positions in Templeton Global Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 32.78 million shares, up from 31.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 8.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 26.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 28,202 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 136,287 shares with $31.87 million value, up from 108,085 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $241.22. About 754,960 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 3.24 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.37 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 5.49 million shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.37% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 456,283 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 139,587 shares traded. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $823.64 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 36,877 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc accumulated 14,593 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 7,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Voya Investment Management Limited Com reported 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 114,481 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 68 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 151 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% or 285,073 shares in its portfolio. 574,330 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2,069 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com owns 6,664 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Srb Corporation holds 2,107 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 118,342 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 28,295 shares to 493,808 valued at $27.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 150,898 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Biogen Inc has $300 highest and $19800 lowest target. $253.13’s average target is 4.94% above currents $241.22 stock price. Biogen Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral”.

