Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Commerce Bank Increased Its Holding

Commerce Bank increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 98,131 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53 million, up from 92,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.02. About 1.66 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 501,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 14.31 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.84 million, down from 14.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 9.93 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,301 shares to 355,959 shares, valued at $29.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 69,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.03 million shares to 8.32M shares, valued at $135.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).