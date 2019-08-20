Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake by $391,323; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 15,318 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 60,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 291,571 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 8,993 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 227,031 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares to 79,942 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 83,374 shares to 521,844 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

