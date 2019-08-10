Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Market Valuation Declined; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Increased Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18M shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 244,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 633,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09M, down from 877,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 619,282 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 83,374 shares to 521,844 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 81,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

