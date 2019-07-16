Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered By $758,714 Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position; Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Realty Income (O) Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as Grupo Televisa Sa (TV)’s stock declined 23.64%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 2.68M shares with $29.69 million value, down from 2.75M last quarter. Grupo Televisa Sa now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 1.41M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,826 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 17,324 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 28,150 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $22.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 724,333 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga" on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "HBO reclaims Emmy-nomination lead from Netflix – Seeking Alpha" on July 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grupo Televisa had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital upgraded the shares of TV in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 1. JP Morgan maintained Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 178,660 shares to 661,097 valued at $47.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,400 shares and now owns 356,523 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 3,116 shares to 3,447 valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 12,446 shares and now owns 16,024 shares. Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (NYSE:IPG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha" published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha" on June 29, 2019.

