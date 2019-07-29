Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holding; Automatic Data Processing (Call) (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Regal Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (Call) (ADP) by 97.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 13,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 1.35M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,265 shares to 17,815 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

