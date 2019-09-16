Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Position by $412,518

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 67,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.15M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 12.45 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,155 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, up from 89,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 4.59% or 55,971 shares. Asset Mngmt Group accumulated 24,503 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 1,098 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Creative Planning has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.23 million shares. Randolph owns 10,000 shares. Pggm Invests holds 2.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.03M shares. 75,336 are owned by Vision Capital Mgmt. 111,014 were reported by Marco Management Limited Company. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 37,646 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 149,195 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Parsons Cap Ri owns 6.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 317,825 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 189,037 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability reported 120,181 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,657 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $67.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,060 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

