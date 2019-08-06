Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $3.67 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $2.74 Million; Shares Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 83,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 521,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 438,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 2.17M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 74,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 111,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 185,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 7.28M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 7,673 shares to 8,993 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

