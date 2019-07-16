Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $3.41 Million; Sun Life Financial Has Lifted By $951,876 Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 2604.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 79,323 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 82,369 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 3,046 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 3.81M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 14,458 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 108,085 shares with $25.55M value, up from 93,627 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $45.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.12. About 577,954 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $236 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $325 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 43,030 shares to 61,423 valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 9,216 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invs Incorporated holds 17,967 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,102 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.55% or 17,587 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com accumulated 3,618 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 1,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Trust has 16,493 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 109 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Com invested in 109,859 shares. 618,187 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. The New York-based Midas Mgmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pitcairn accumulated 0.09% or 3,447 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.3% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 7,097 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2019 Second Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Huntington Launches Specialty Business Banking Unit Tailored to Medical Practices – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019. The insider Thompson Mark E sold 18,510 shares worth $249,700.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.06% or 25,411 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 106,351 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated holds 3.41M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 15,764 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 657,263 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 442,797 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.11% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,477 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.21% or 294,025 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 58,680 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.22M shares stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0.03% or 3.01M shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 11,347 shares to 587 valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 257,700 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.