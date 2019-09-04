Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $15.99 Million; National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shareholder Private Capital Management Cut Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 301,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 494,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 795,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 10.12M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 564,244 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 17,104 shares to 47,773 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart Patten Ltd, California-based fund reported 34,140 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 141,693 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 8,454 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd accumulated 211 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,550 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 582,234 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,480 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Td Asset Management reported 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Letko Brosseau And holds 0.76% or 1.41 million shares. Choate Invest holds 16,957 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 39,426 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23 million shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.06 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,978 are owned by Legal & General Gp Pcl. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 208,041 were reported by Nordea Ab. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 2 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.14 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 116,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Commerce Lp invested in 0% or 18,733 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Ima Wealth invested in 451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has 326,325 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 15,708 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 277,414 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 2.42 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.05% stake.

