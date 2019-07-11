Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 37.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 301,634 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 494,080 shares with $26.54 million value, down from 795,714 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $200.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. See CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $8.0000 5.5000

11/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.5 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $6.7 Maintain

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens And Northern Corp has 39,091 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 110,935 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Greenwood Gearhart holds 117,379 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.38% or 11,820 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 286,892 shares. Eastern Bank has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc has 229,124 shares. Neumann Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 93,464 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.1% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors invested in 0.13% or 51,400 shares. 252 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability. Invesco Ltd has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 5,951 were reported by Lvm Limited Mi. Tdam Usa owns 99,574 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 16,306 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 178,660 shares to 661,097 valued at $47.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,586 shares and now owns 7,253 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 8.79M shares traded or 48.43% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017