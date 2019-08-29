Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake; Ejf Capital Has Trimmed By $16.58 Million Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 23.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.28 million shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 4.07 million shares with $56.94 million value, down from 5.35 million last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 733,709 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 46.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 8,993 shares with $459,000 value, down from 16,666 last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $11.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 26,280 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

More important recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased American Renal Associates Ho stake by 100,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 178,660 shares and now owns 661,097 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 9.93% above currents $49.12 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of CIB in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.27 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 31,173 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 578,640 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 20,343 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Trust Company holds 0% or 9 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Investment Management has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 180 shares. Connable Office reported 0.07% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Comerica Bancshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 13,039 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 56,064 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 13,631 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 14,699 shares to 30,534 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 44,053 shares and now owns 144,068 shares. Business First Bancshares In was raised too.