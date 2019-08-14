Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Position by $391,323; Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.18 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 8,993 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 448,275 shares traded or 79.07% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 million, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 81,880 shares to 724,843 shares, valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 178,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).