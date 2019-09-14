Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $2.00 Million; Antipodean Advisors Cut Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position by $1.68 Million; Stock Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 435,237 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40M, down from 458,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Management has 88,280 shares. 262,983 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 4,100 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim Holdg reported 532,745 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,303 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 49 shares. 547,573 were reported by Cortland Incorporated Mo. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 108,742 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Assoc Llc has 0.61% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 91,236 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 63,300 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 575 shares. Natixis owns 167,466 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 4,934 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 506,042 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 24.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

