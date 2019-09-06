Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Shares Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in General Mls (GIS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 2.92M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 174,568 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.43M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 6,349 shares. Peoples accumulated 0.76% or 28,850 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt owns 133 shares. Wade G W And owns 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,754 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 1,059 shares. Ghp Invest invested in 32,117 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cadence Bancorp Na accumulated 0.16% or 8,036 shares. Verity Verity Ltd stated it has 0.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). North Star Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 10,298 shares. 151,318 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. 1,939 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 1.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 63,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 347,173 shares to 888,981 shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

