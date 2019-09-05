Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Boosted Netease (NTES) Stake by $864,226 as Stock Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.70 Billion

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 7,253 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 536,063 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00M, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 10.55 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 60 shares. Founders Cap Limited Company invested in 9,322 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 4,981 were reported by Baxter Bros. Cumberland Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 6,183 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs owns 174,344 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 119,965 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. F&V Capital Limited Company holds 3.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 100,375 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 252 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Factory Mutual Company owns 1.62 million shares. Sabal Tru owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,484 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 10,050 shares. Hartford Management has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nomura Asset Management Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 466 shares to 2,034 shares, valued at $612.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

