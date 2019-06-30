Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $12.86 Million; Valuation Declined; 1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Position by $1.27 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 178,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,097 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.90 million, up from 482,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 115,872 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1607 Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.31% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.17% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 56,668 shares. United Kingdom-based City Of London Invest Management has invested 0.01% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,846 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 147,890 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 498,582 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.1% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Landscape Capital Mgmt stated it has 378,096 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Cordasco Fincl Net reported 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Fiera Corporation accumulated 43,366 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 83,472 shares to 213,546 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA) by 47,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Texas Qlty Mun Incme (NTX).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,264 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,971 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,444 shares. Woodstock reported 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sei Investments Co stated it has 153,384 shares. Highvista Strategies accumulated 7,500 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 389,171 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 12,801 were reported by Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc. Howe Rusling Inc reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Na has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 1.20 million shares. International Grp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Atria Invests Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 35,014 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $259,366 activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Shares for $11,429 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Lennox James Patrick sold $190,667 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $448,683 were sold by Frank Malcolm on Thursday, January 3. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M.