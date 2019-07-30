Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding; Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of APPS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $4.25 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. See Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) latest ratings:

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 67.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 17,643 shares with $606,000 value, down from 54,528 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $12.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 2.64M shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 347,173 shares to 888,981 valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 83,374 shares and now owns 521,844 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 1.37 million shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 150.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.19% the S&P500.