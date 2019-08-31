Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) as Market Value Rose; Permit Capital Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $888,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 451,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 14.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.70M, down from 15.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 28.01 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP has 2.79 million shares. 14,453 are owned by Ls Limited Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 759,166 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 18,757 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 21,483 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc owns 29,501 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 646,677 shares. Geode Llc reported 5.00 million shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Invesco has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Chem Bancorp reported 0.08% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.06% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. 4.41M are owned by Lyrical Asset Mgmt L P. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $771.05M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,760 shares to 85,792 shares, valued at $29.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 347,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).