Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding as Share Value Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $374,409 as Market Value Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 79,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 166,620 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 58,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30 million for 29.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17B for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

