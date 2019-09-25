Altria (MO) Stake Has Increased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc; Moreno Evelyn V Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Decreased by $302,775 as Market Value Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 1,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 2.83 million shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,687 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, up from 94,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 12.00 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in 2019 Next Generation HCM Technology NEAT for Both Mid/Large and Small Market Segments – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,714 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reik & Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,665 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 451,865 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 3,972 shares. Weiss Multi holds 37,500 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated invested in 14,699 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 15,202 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 8,892 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt invested in 1,500 shares. 52,341 were reported by Accredited Invsts. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 10,360 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 4.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,802 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 22,670 shares to 27,350 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares to 66,559 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,374 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 367,199 shares. U S Investors Inc has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alethea Capital Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 7,910 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank stated it has 21,588 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co invested in 300 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 33,508 shares. Cleararc holds 0.39% or 27,913 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Forte Limited Liability Adv holds 0.3% or 20,075 shares. Smith Moore Company reported 26,177 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Co owns 4,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.15% or 731,158 shares in its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc reported 57,298 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Altria Stock Is Smoking Hot Today — and Philip Morris Isn’t – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.