Altria Group (Put) (MO) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $45.81 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Value Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $457,473

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 7,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 120 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74 million shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 111 shares. 21,500 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 71,741 shares. New Generation Limited owns 1.09M shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 333,279 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 511 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 129,334 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 117,100 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co holds 943,680 shares. New Hampshire-based Loudon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Aperio Llc reported 309,401 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 1.15 million shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,268 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).