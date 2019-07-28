Altria Group (MO) Valuation Rose While Rbo & Co Lifted Its Holding; Western Union Co/The (WU) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 26,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 4.21M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Schnieders Mngmt has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Century Cos has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schroder Mngmt holds 1.73 million shares. First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1,061 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.13% or 10,410 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 130,141 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 9,430 shares stake. Jacobs & Ca invested in 5,910 shares. First Manhattan reported 466,590 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 5,989 shares. Illinois-based Alley Limited has invested 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). North Star Investment Management accumulated 400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% or 40,000 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Shufro Rose Company has invested 0.21% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Winch Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Becker Capital Management has invested 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. 15,494 are held by James Investment Rech. Walleye Trading Ltd has 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 25,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,909 shares to 25,119 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sovran Self Storage Inc by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,201 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.