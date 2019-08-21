Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined While Peddock Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $314,640; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $316,928; Stock Declined

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 4.12M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 1.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares to 109,507 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,722 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

