Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Stake; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Verity & Verity Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86 million, down from 10.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 5.17 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.96M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $768.23M for 11.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,930 shares to 84,577 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,924 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $435.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

