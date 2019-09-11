Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding by $68.62 Million; Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86M, down from 10.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 947,582 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 47,143 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Traders Take Aim at Altria Amid Juul Drama – Schaeffers Research” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Downgrades Altria (MO) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt has 73,388 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. 6,409 were reported by Chilton Capital Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.26 million shares. Argent Trust Co invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hillsdale holds 0% or 810 shares. Advisory Serv reported 7,231 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5.77 million shares. Fil holds 0% or 130 shares. Andra Ap has 103,900 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.26% or 14,872 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carlson Cap has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Interocean Ltd Liability Company holds 9,159 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moneta Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $526.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.35M for 29.00 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alps Advsr invested in 1,974 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 293,701 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 184,367 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 69,352 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Llc holds 1,059 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 933,084 shares. Citigroup invested in 168,097 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Randolph Inc invested in 31,535 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 3,450 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pnc Financial Serv Grp holds 147,092 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Argent Com reported 1,430 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,948 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.