Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Botty Investors Upped Its Holding; Beddow Capital Management Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,720 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,017 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG).