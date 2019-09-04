Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Botty Investors Lifted Holding; Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 6.19 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,147 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73M, up from 129,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 3.88 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 277,236 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Greatmark Invest Prns holds 3.22% or 73,079 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt owns 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,500 shares. 128,974 were accumulated by Troy Asset Mngmt. Capital Mngmt Va holds 3,072 shares. Wealthquest invested in 0.73% or 13,742 shares. Jefferies Llc, New York-based fund reported 15,718 shares. The Washington-based Smead Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Inc Ne holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,193 shares. Professional Advisory Inc has 3.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 135,115 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Com has 1,569 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs owns 5,045 shares. Sanders Limited Liability accumulated 2.55 million shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Lc accumulated 4,514 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 10.44% or 483,981 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,554 shares to 24,329 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,740 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).