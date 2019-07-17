Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose While Park Circle Co Has Upped by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Wisconsin Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $306,000

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 203,087 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.59M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cronos Isnâ€™t in a Rush. Investors in Cronos Stock Shouldnâ€™t Be Either – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,195 shares. 11,401 are owned by Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc. First Wilshire Management reported 0.09% stake. Atlantic Union State Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,461 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 43,145 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 4,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.34 million shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,903 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Maryland Cap owns 24,375 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, a New York-based fund reported 26,605 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 1,061 shares. Birinyi Assoc has 17,937 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Presents New In Vitro Data Demonstrating that Four-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (4F-PCCs) Had No Direct Effect on Inhibition of Thrombin Generation by Factor Xa Inhibitors – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Portola Presents New Interim Data on its Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 26,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 41,580 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gp Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 26,674 shares. Fosun Intl holds 74,800 shares. Strs Ohio holds 45,600 shares. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.07% or 17,010 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 469,187 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Ltd Liability reported 1.86 million shares stake. Gam Ag invested in 0.2% or 135,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 231 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 7.16% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.