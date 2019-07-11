Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose While Edge Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake; As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Value Declined, S&Co Has Cut Its Holding by $913,506

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.84M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 4.57 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 140,981 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 286,798 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1,000 shares. 50,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 0.17% or 992,819 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 40,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harris Assocs LP holds 0% or 20,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.20 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 580,470 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,085 shares. Ameritas Prns has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier reported 151 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares to 237,631 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K RANGE RESOURCES CORP For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SWN or RRC: Which Natural Gas-Heavy Stock is Better Placed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About B2Gold Corp (BTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Shares for $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.75 million for 19.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.25 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

