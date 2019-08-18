Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined While Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Stake by $315,153; Stifel Financial Has Raised Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $8.64 Million

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 41,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 599,881 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.15M, up from 557,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 45,915 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 51,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,906 shares to 24,355 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 47,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,260 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Addison Capital reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,459 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Acg Wealth has invested 6.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 213,384 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 1.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bp Pcl reported 61,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cv Starr & Trust holds 5.48% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mgmt reported 1,309 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Limited owns 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,290 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 81,494 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 4.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 46,336 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd holds 0.13% or 6,706 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank invested in 0.09% or 25,696 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alesco Advsr Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. First City Inc reported 44,587 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 302,766 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.85% or 157,089 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 503,143 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 841 shares. White Pine Inv holds 0.18% or 6,386 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 68,061 shares. 7,154 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Capital International Sarl stated it has 21,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mngmt has 11,556 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,719 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,132 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

