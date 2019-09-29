Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined While Doliver Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $890,400 as Market Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 528,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33 million, down from 560,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Markets Have Become More Savvy on Risk, Says BofA’s Sharma (Video); 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 20,526 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,253 shares to 9,668 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.