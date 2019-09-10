Altria Group (MO) Stake Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; Holder National Pension Service Upped Cms Energy (CMS) Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 14,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 357,857 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, up from 343,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 1.66M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 15/03/2018 – Ways and Means: Roskam, Burgess Statements on CMS Proposal Regarding Medicare Advantage Program; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 7.06M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 365,017 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 3.19M shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.13% or 521,117 shares. Invest Limited Com holds 0.02% or 7,053 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). American Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 0.49% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% or 314,517 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 115,278 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 365,578 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 30,745 shares. Axa holds 294,291 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp has 153,496 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co holds 0.02% or 157,882 shares.