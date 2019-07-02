Altria Group (MO) Stake Maintained by Hikari Tsushin Inc; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX)

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 7.51 million shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Financial Gru stated it has 3,633 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.57 million shares. Everett Harris & Communications Ca, California-based fund reported 7,778 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 11,791 shares. 148,595 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Llc. Troy Asset accumulated 213,576 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 5,220 shares. 446,963 were accumulated by Haverford Trust Company. 90,825 were reported by Allstate. Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa holds 2.74% or 30,748 shares in its portfolio. 87,249 are owned by Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Com. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,630 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 0.03% or 23,398 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.04% or 6,823 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5,918 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Li Jennifer sold $601.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 66,305 shares to 345,774 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru invested in 4.91M shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 0.08% stake. Cap Fund accumulated 0.01% or 98,693 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 38.28M shares. Thornburg, a New Mexico-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 143,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 402,597 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Stifel stated it has 33,028 shares. Lpl Lc reported 23,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 45,380 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 183,000 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 403,150 are held by Icm Asset Incorporated Wa. Ent Financial Svcs Corp holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 145 shares.