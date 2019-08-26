Altria Group (MO) Stake Held by Highland Capital Management Llc; Nbt Bank N A Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 677,440 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 36,198 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 30,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 301,464 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,174 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares to 36,710 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 159,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,054 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

