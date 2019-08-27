Altria Group (MO) Stake Has Lifted by Botty Investors Llc; Sprott Continues to Hold Position in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 177,228 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 56.78M shares traded or 629.44% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 302,800 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,841 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

